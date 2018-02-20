ANVIL To Tour The US In May / June

Canadian Metal heroes Anvil are currently thrashing their way across Europe in support of their new release, Pounding The Pavement. As soon as the European devastation ends the band will be ready to return to North America and have announced their next North American tour.

The tour starts May 2nd in Buffalo, NY and runs through June 16th in Canton, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below. Additional dates will be added soon.

"Hello America pounders... we're looking forward to the return smashing's, and Golden Corrals," says drummer Robb Reiner.

North American tour dates:

May

2 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

4 - Boston, MA - Middle East

5 - Portland, ME - Genos

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

12 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

13 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

18 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Dallas, TX - Rack Daddy's

20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

26 - Seattle, WA - Highline

27 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

June

1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

2 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

6 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

7 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern

8 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

9 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

14 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana City Brewing Co.

16 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin