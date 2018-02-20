ANVIL To Tour The US In May / June
February 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Canadian Metal heroes Anvil are currently thrashing their way across Europe in support of their new release, Pounding The Pavement. As soon as the European devastation ends the band will be ready to return to North America and have announced their next North American tour.
The tour starts May 2nd in Buffalo, NY and runs through June 16th in Canton, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below. Additional dates will be added soon.
"Hello America pounders... we're looking forward to the return smashing's, and Golden Corrals," says drummer Robb Reiner.
North American tour dates:
May
2 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
4 - Boston, MA - Middle East
5 - Portland, ME - Genos
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
12 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
13 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat
18 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
19 - Dallas, TX - Rack Daddy's
20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
26 - Seattle, WA - Highline
27 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's
30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater
31 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
June
1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
2 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy
6 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London
7 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern
8 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.
9 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
10 - Detroit, MI - El Club
14 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana City Brewing Co.
16 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin