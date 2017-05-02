ANVIL’s Steve "Lips" Kudlow - “If You Expected Anvil To Be As Big As AC/DC You’re On Glue"; Video
May 2, 2017, an hour ago
Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Anvil frontman Steve “Lips” Kudlow in Montreal, Quebec on April 28th. In the interview below he discusses the status of the follow-up to the Anvil! The Story Of Anvil documentary, how fame changed the band since the release of the film, issues in regards to past bassists, and more.
The band's tour schedule is as follows:
May
5 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
27 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
June
1 - Kitchener, ON - Starlight
2 - Toronto, ON - Coalition