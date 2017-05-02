ANVIL’s Steve "Lips" Kudlow - “If You Expected Anvil To Be As Big As AC/DC You’re On Glue"; Video

Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Anvil frontman Steve “Lips” Kudlow in Montreal, Quebec on April 28th. In the interview below he discusses the status of the follow-up to the Anvil! The Story Of Anvil documentary, how fame changed the band since the release of the film, issues in regards to past bassists, and more.

On April 15th, Anvil played the Red Dog in Peterborough, Ontario and were joined for three songs by original guitarist Dave Allison. Check out fan-filmed video below of Allison performing "Metal On Metal" and "Forged In Fire" with Anvil for the first time in 27 years.

The band's tour schedule is as follows:

May

5 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

27 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

June

1 - Kitchener, ON - Starlight

2 - Toronto, ON - Coalition