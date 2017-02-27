AOSOTH Launch Second Studio Trailer For Upcoming New Album

February 27, 2017, 41 minutes ago

French black metallers, Aosoth, are in the process of recording their fifth studio album, and today they have released a second video trailer. See two trailers below.

Aosoth started recording their new album in July, 2016. It’s release date has been scheduled for sometime in 2017 via Agonia Records, while it’s title is yet to be revealed.

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

The band's two-track IV EP was released last October via Agonia Records. It serves as bridges between their fourth full-length record IV: Arrow In Heart (2013), and the upcoming album. More details will follow soon.

 

