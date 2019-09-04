APE SHIFTER Announce First-Ever North American Tour Featuring Bass Legend STU HAMM
German-based progressive-stoner rock trio, Ape Shifter, will debut on North American shores this fall, featuring the extraordinary lineup of Ape Shifter leader/guitarist Jeff Aug (pictured above), legendary bassist Stu Hamm and drummer Jeremy Colson.
Stu Hamm, whose resume includes performing with Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Caifanes, says, "I have known Jeff and his music for years, and Jeremy and I are going to KICK THE SHIT out of this music on the Ape Shifter tour!"
Ape Shifter's second album, Ape Shifter II, was released earlier this year. Fusing a classic heavy rock sound that arcs in the stoner rock direction with technical musical prowess, Ape Shifter is dissimilar from any other progressive instrumental band.
"It is instrumental music without sounding like nerd rock," says Jeremy Colson, who also currently drums for Steve Vai and has worked with Billy Idol and Marty Friedman. "It is punk rock mentality with heavy grooves!!!"
Tour dates:
October
5 - Brooklyn, NY - Sunnyvale
6 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
7 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
8 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
9 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
11 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl
12 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
13 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
18 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria
19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident
26 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
28 - Ft. Worth, TX - Lola's
29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
November
2 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611 (w/ Spiral Grave and Almost Honest - presented by Maryland Doom Fest)
(Photo - Andreas Tittmann)