APE SHIFTER Announce First-Ever North American Tour Featuring Bass Legend STU HAMM

German-based progressive-stoner rock trio, Ape Shifter, will debut on North American shores this fall, featuring the extraordinary lineup of Ape Shifter leader/guitarist Jeff Aug (pictured above), legendary bassist Stu Hamm and drummer Jeremy Colson.

Stu Hamm, whose resume includes performing with Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Caifanes, says, "I have known Jeff and his music for years, and Jeremy and I are going to KICK THE SHIT out of this music on the Ape Shifter tour!"

Ape Shifter's second album, Ape Shifter II, was released earlier this year. Fusing a classic heavy rock sound that arcs in the stoner rock direction with technical musical prowess, Ape Shifter is dissimilar from any other progressive instrumental band.

"It is instrumental music without sounding like nerd rock," says Jeremy Colson, who also currently drums for Steve Vai and has worked with Billy Idol and Marty Friedman. "It is punk rock mentality with heavy grooves!!!"

Tour dates:

October

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Sunnyvale

6 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

7 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

8 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

9 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

11 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

12 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

13 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

26 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

28 - Ft. Worth, TX - Lola's

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

November

2 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611 (w/ Spiral Grave and Almost Honest - presented by Maryland Doom Fest)

(Photo - Andreas Tittmann)