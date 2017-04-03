APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA Premiere New Single "Flagellants' Song"

Swedish doom / folk / medieval metal mongers Apocalypse Orchestra have released their new single, "Flagellants' Song" today and it can be enjoyed via the YouTube video below.

Taken from their upcoming Despotz Records release, The End Is Nigh, the band says the following about the track, "Flayed minds fumbling in perpetual darkness alongside madness. With the word of God flogging the soul like a whip ripping the flesh. Seeking salvation through suffering, bordering on lunacy. Give a demented laugh and join the 'Flagellants' Song'."

With one leg in medieval times and the other in modern metal, Apocalypse Orchestra weaves their own special tapestry of music. The tones of the hurdy gurdy and the bagpipe intertwine with heavy guitars, allowing music separated by over 800 years to meet.

The band was formed by musical partners in crime Mikael Lindstrom and Erik Larsson in Gävle, Sweden, bonding over their love of folk music and sludgy metal. With the idea to combine the two genres and having a wealth of original music and lyrics they decided to incorporate melodies from as far back as the 11th century in order to round out their vision. The idea was to create an homage to a bygone era.

The End Is Nigh tracklisting:

"The Garden of Earthly Delights"

"Pyre"

"Flagellants' Song"

"Exhale"

"Theatre Of War"

"The Great Mortality"

"To Embark"

"Here Be Monsters"