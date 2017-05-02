APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA Release Music Video For “The Garden Of Earthly Delights”

Swedish doom/folk/medieval metal mongers; Apocalypse Orchestra; have released a video for “The Garden Of Earthly Delights”, the opening track from the new album, The End Is Nigh, out on May 12th via Despotz Records. Watch the new video below.

With one leg in medieval times and the other in modern metal, Apocalypse Orchestra weaves their own special tapestry of music. The tones of the hurdy gurdy and the bagpipe intertwine with heavy guitars, allowing music separated by over 800 years to meet.

The band was formed by musical partners in crime Mikael Lindstrom and Erik Larsson in Gävle, Sweden, bonding over their love of folk music and sludgy metal. With the idea to combine the two genres and having a wealth of original music and lyrics they decided to incorporate melodies from as far back as the 11th century in order to round out their vision. The idea was to create an homage to a bygone era.

The End Is Nigh tracklisting:

"The Garden of Earthly Delights"

"Pyre"

"Flagellants' Song"

"Exhale"

"Theatre Of War"

"The Great Mortality"

"To Embark"

"Here Be Monsters"

"The Garden of Earthly Delights" video:

"Flagellants' Song" video: