APOCALYPTICA Announce New US Tour Dates

On May 10th, 1996 Finnish rockers Apocalyptica released their epic debut, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. The instrumental cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy music for years to come. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album, the group re-released it, remastered with three bonus tracks, in 2016.

The band has been touring the world in celebration of that anniversary and played a bunch of well-received US dates early last year. The celebration continues into 2018 with a brand new set of US dates.

Upon its release, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos was a new approach to the hits of the biggest metal band the world has seen. Even more, Apocalyptica created their very own genre and laid the foundation to a career that has lasted for 20 years so far with millions of records sold and sold out shows around the world.

Tour dates:

May

7 - Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox

8 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre

9 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts

10 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

11 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

12 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

13 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center For The Arts

15 - Austin, TX - Emo's

16 - Dallas, TX - Strauss Square

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

23 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino - Wolf Den

27 - Albany, NY - The Egg

29 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

30 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

31 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury