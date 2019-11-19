APOCALYPTICA Announce North American Dates For The Cell-0 World Tour; LACUNA COIL To Support

Finland’s multi-Platinum cello-rock band, Apocalyptica, have announced the spring 2020 North American leg of the Cell-0 World Tour. This tour leg will launch on Sunday, May 3 in Orlando, FL, and see the band performing in 20 cities over a three-week period wrapping up on May 26 in Boston, MA.

With a set list that will likely vary night to night, Apocalyptica's performances will be comprised of new songs from Cell-0 as well as the band's rich catalogue. Lacuna Coil will support on all dates. Ticket pre-sales and access to VIP packages begin tomorrow, November 20 at 10 AM, local; public on-sale starts Friday, November 22 at 10 AM, local. Go to apocalyptica.com for all pre-sales, VIP packages, and ticketing details.

North American dates:

May

3 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

4 - The Masquerade - Heaven - Atlanta, GA

6 - Emo's - Austin, TX

7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

9 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

10 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, Arizona

11 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

12 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

13 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

14 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

15 - Imperial - Vancouver, BC

17 - Midway - Edmonton, AB

18 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

20 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

21 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

22 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

23 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

24 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

25 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

26 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

The band’s upcoming studio album Cell-0, is due out January 10 (Silver Lining Music), and will be available in a variety of formats and pre-orders can be placed at apocalyptica.com.

* CD Mediabook

* Heavy-weight double vinyl with etching artwork housed in a 6-panel gatefold with 12" 20-page booklet

* Deluxe D2C bundles

* Digital Download and Streaming

Produced by Apocalyptica, mixed by Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Metallica and Black Sabbath), and recorded at Sonic Pump studios in Helsinki, Cell-0 sees the band soaring into ethereal space on "Ashes Of The Modern World," while diving head-first into aggressive thrash 'cello-riffery' during "En Route To Mayhem."

Rather than put strategic attention on aspects like writing singles, the band approached Cell-0 as a fully-formed piece of art, connecting the right details and hues with the energy of being a real cello-metal band. By pushing themselves to find other places and levels in their music, Apocalyptica opened up to some seemingly unorthodox methods and emotions while traveling through that creative process. Said Eicca Toppinen, "These new songs have so many layers and are so complex, and it's not always easy to point exactly what they are about. But I think that's also the beauty of instrumental music, that the listener always can feel free to experience the same songs in very, very different ways. It's also one reason why we don't want to explain the songs before they're experienced."

"Rise" video:

In support of the release of Cell-0, Apocalyptica will Special Guest with Sabaton on a 15-country, 23-date European arenas tour that begins on January 17, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. "We will be planning the full Cell-0 tour to be at the next level in terms of how we frame our performance," added Toppinen, "because we don't know any other way."

Previously announced tour dates:

January

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar

25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)