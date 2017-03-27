APOCALYPTICA Announce North & South America Tour; Video Trailer

On May 10th,1996, Finnish rockers Apocalyptica released their epic debut, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. The instrumental cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy music for years to come. To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the album, the group re-released it remastered with three bonus tracks on July 22nd, 2016.

Added to this new version was brand new / never-before-released instrumental recordings of “Battery”, “Nothing Else Matters” and “Seek & Destroy”, The album is available on vinyl (2 LP set) for the first time in many years.

Plays Metallica By Four Cellos was a new approach to the hits of the biggest metal band the world has seen. Even more Apocalyptica created their very own genre and laid the foundation to a career that has lasted for 20 years so far with millions of records sold and sold out shows around the world.

Apocalyptica did a limited run of dates in the US in 2016 but is returning to tour North America in major markets to do ‘a night with’ dates in support of this particular release this fall. This will be the first time the band will play in support of this record ever - they did not tour behind it when it first came out. The band have also announced a string of dates for South America.

Says the band: “You’ve all been patiently waiting and today we can finally bring you the news that the four cellos will be packed up and heading over to North & South America later this year! So prepare yourselves for the Plays Metallica By Four Cellos Anniversary Tour with over 30 dates.”

A video trailer can be found below.

Tour dates:

North America

September

5 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

6 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

7 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

8 - Charlotte, NC - McGlohon Theater at Spirt Square

9 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

11 - New York, NY - Town Hall

12 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre

13 - Montreal, QC - Theatre St. Denis

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

16 - Chicago, IL - Park West

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

20 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

24 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

26 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theatre

27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

29 - San Diego, CA - Copley Symphony Hall

October

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

South America (Venues TBA)

November

15 - Mexico City, Mexico

18 - San Jose, Costa Rica

19 - Bogotá, Columbia

21 - Porto Alegre, Brazil

23 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

24 - Curitiba, Brazil

26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

28 - Rosario, Argentina

29 - Cordoba, Argentina

December

1 - Neuquen, Argentina

3 - Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina

5 - Montevideo, Uyaguay

7 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

8 - Santiago de Chile, Chile