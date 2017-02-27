APOCALYPTICA Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Plays Metallica By Four Cellos Album In Vienna; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On May 10th, 1996 Finnish rockers Apocalyptica released their epic debut, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. The instrumental cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy music for years to come.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album, the group re-released a remastered version with three bonus tracks on July 22nd, 2016. Containing never-before-released instrumental recordings of “Battery”, “Nothing Else Matters” and “Seek & Destroy”, the updated version gave fans a chance to revisit the novel take on this classic metal band.

Upon its release, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos was a new approach to the hits of the biggest metal band the world has seen. Even more, Apocalyptica created their very own genre and laid the foundation to a career that has lasted for 20 years so far with millions of records sold and sold out shows around the world.

But the beauty and mastery of Apocalyptica undoubtedly lies within the live arena, where the furious thrashing of four cellists skillfully recreating metal masterpieces offers a truly unique concert experience. After ending 2016 with shows in the US, Europe, Australia and Latin America, in 2017 the band will return with special anniversary shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Plays Metallica By Four Cellos, including an appearance at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Fan-filmed video of the band performing cuts from Plays Metallica By Four Cellos in Vienna, Austria at Konzerthaus Wien on February 9th can be viewed below.

Catch Apocalyptica at the following UK shows:

February

27 - Manchester, England - Bridgewater Hall

28 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Queens Hall

March

1 - London, England - Royal Festival Hall

Apocalyptica will also play Stone Free Festival at London The O2, June 18th - 19th. For all tour dates (incl. The Shadowmaker Tour dates), visit Apocalyptica.com.