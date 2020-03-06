APOCALYPTICA Debut Video For New Song "Live Or Die" Feat. SABATON's JOAKIM BRODÉN

Finland's multi-Platinum cello-rockers, Apocalyptica, have released their brand new track and music video, "Live Or Die" (featuring Joakim Brodén) (Silver Lining Music). The song, which boasts what is certainly one of the most dynamic liaisons in heavy metal - the spellbinding music of Apocalyptica and the potent, iconic vocals of Sabaton's Joakim Brodén - is a fierce battle cry focused on the desecration of our planet.

"Live Or Die" was composed by Apocalyptica and recorded in Finland with Apocalyptica and Martin Hansen (Scorpions) producing. The video, directed by Ville Juurikkala and filmed in Berlin, Germany on January 25, is a fiery performance piece that features Brodén on vocals. You can check out the music video below; the track, which will be available exclusively in digital form, can be accessed here.

Apocalyptica and Sabaton have a new but notable history of collaboration. Most recently, the two bands recorded a version of the 2010 Sabaton track "Angels Calling", released in November 2019, with a companion music video. In addition, Apocalyptica was Special Guest on Sabaton's just-concluded, critically-acclaimed, SRO, 15-country European tour, that included Apocalyptica joining Sabaton onstage every night for a half dozen songs.

In support of its current studio album release, the all-instrumental Cell-0, (Silver Lining Music), Apocalyptica - cellists Eicca Toppinen, Perttu Kivilaakso, and Paavo Lötjönen, and drummer Mikko Sirén - will kick off the first leg of its 2020 North American tour on May 3 in Orlando, FL. The band will bring its moving and bombastic live performances to 20 cities over a three-week period wrapping up on May 26 in Boston, MA. With a setlist that will likely vary night to night, Apocalyptica's performances will be comprised of new songs from Cell-0 as well as from the band's rich catalog. Lacuna Coil will support on all North American dates. Tickets are on sale now; go to apocalyptica.com for all pre-sales, VIP packages, and ticketing details.

(Photo - George Grigoriades)