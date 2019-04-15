APOCALYPTICA Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming US Tour
April 15, 2019, an hour ago
Apocalyptica have released a new video trailer for their upcoming US tour, launching on May 6 at Ikea Theater at Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona. Watch below.
Tour dates:
May
6 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre, Mesa Arts Center
7 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Smith Center for Performing Arts
9 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater
10 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
11 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino
13 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre
14 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
17 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre of Austin
20 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric
21 - Nashville, TN - Polk at TPAC
22 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
23 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
24 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah's North Kansas City Hotel & Casino
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
26 - Cleveland, OH - Ohio Theatre
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
28 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
30 - Englewood, NJ - Bergan Performing Arts Center
31 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos - A Live Performance, was released as a 2CD+1DVD digipak as well as a digital album version last December. Order here, and watch a video for "For Whom The Bell Tolls" from the release below:
Two decades ago, Apocalyptica’s first and most important album, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos, was released, selling over 1.5 million copies to date and leading to a carefully remastered, critically acclaimed new album version with three bonus tracks in 2016. In celebration of the trailblazing album’s 20th anniversary, the avowed live band is honouring their career-defining release with the extensive Plays Metallica By Four Cellos world tour since early 2017.
The highly emotional, all instrumental shows across the continents feature four cellos and a drum set and Metallica covers only, taking audiences back to the sound and track listing of the original album as well as thrilling them with more Metallica songs Apocalyptica covered over the years.
Show stopping highlights are cello versions of hits such as "Enter Sandman", "Master Of Puppets" and "Seek And Destroy", as well as incredibly dense encores like "Nothing Else Matters" and "One".
The new DVD delivers the band’s full two-hour concert at the renowned Finnish Savonlinna Opera Festival in the breathtaking scenery of Olavinlinna Castle, featuring previously unreleased Metallica covers. The accompanying CD/digital (and later vinyl) formats present the band’s slightly heavier rock flavor, displayed at one of the band’s three sold-out shows at the iconic Tavastia Club in Helsinki in September.
A lavish 3LP+1DVD+download code package will be dropping in 2019.