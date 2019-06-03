APOCALYPTICA - New Instrumental Album Due Next Year

Apocalyptica drummer Mikko Sirén recently guested on the Ghost Cult Podcast. During the interview, Mikko revealed that Apocalyptica were "in the studio for the past three months. We're going to release an all-original album next year... an instrumental album. It's been really, really fun to go back to our roots."

The as yet untitled new album will be Apocalyptica's ninth studio effort. Their most recent album, Shadowmaker, was released in 2015. It was the band's first album with one single vocalist, Franky Perez .

In live news, Apocalyptica next perform on July 26th in Vassa, Finland. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.