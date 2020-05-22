APOCALYPTICA Performs METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" At Hellfest 2017; HQ Video

Professionally-filmed footage of Apocalyptica performing "Master Of Puppets" at Hellfest 2017 can be seen below.

Says the band: "Massive shouts to Hellfest! In 2020 the festival would have celebrated its 20th birthday. Due to the current corona pandemic this will not take place until next year. We have best memories of it that we want to share with you - if you couldn't make it back then. Enjoy our performance from 2017, with which we want to honour this great festival."