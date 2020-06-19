APOCALYPTICA Performs METALLICA's "Orion" At Hellfest 2017; HQ Video

Professionally-filmed footage of Apocalyptica performing "Orion" at Hellfest 2017 can be seen below.

Says the band: "Massive shouts to Hellfest! In 2020 the festival would have celebrated its 20th birthday. Due to the current corona pandemic this will not take place until next year. We have best memories of it that we want to share with you - if you couldn't make it back then. Enjoy our performance from 2017, with which we want to honour this great festival."

Watch "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "One", "Creeping Death" and "Master Of Puppets" from the same show, below:

The Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Epica and Apocalyptica, with support from Wheel, has been postponed until spring 2021.



Epica's Simone Simons comments: "As we were awaiting our tour with Apocalyptica with great anticipation, we are now forced to have a little bit more patience. This might not come as a surprise, as you have all seen our colleagues in the music business rescheduling their tours as well. We have decided that it is the best thing to do during these uncertain times. We want to give you the best possible experience and value your health deeply. We will be back full force and can't wait to see all your faces again when you hear our new music live for the first time. Everybody stay strong and be patient, your waiting will be worthwhile."

Rescheduled tour dates:

March

1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol0

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

7 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

8 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

14 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum

April

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

8 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

9 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

12 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

13 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Brussel, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

16 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *NEW*

17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

21 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP arena

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

27 - London, UK - Roundhouse

28 - Manchester, UK - Academy