APOCALYPTICA Post Pro-Shot Live Video Of "Enter Sandman" Performance From Hellfest 2017

Finland's Apocalytica have checked in with the following:

"Massive shouts to Hellfest! In 2020 the festival would have celebrated its 20th birthday. Due to the current Corona pandemic this will not take place until next year. We have best memories of it that we want to share with you - if you couldn't make it back then. Enjoy our performance from 2017, with which we want to honor this great festival. And if you like, support the festival and buy some merch at Hellfest.fr."

Apocalyptica recently checked in with the following announcement:

"On May 14th, we will have a full-length streaming concert in a special location. Especially during these challenging times we want to share this intimate evening and a bit of joy with you! The concert is absolutely free, but there will be a possibility to donate money so we can keep our business running and pay our employees. So save the date and tune in to YouTube, take care and stay awesome!"

On Saturday, April 25th Apocalyptica live-streamed an hour-long set live from their rehearsal room. You can now watch the performance below: