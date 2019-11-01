APOCALYPTICA Release Official Video For New Track "Rise"

Finland’s multi-Platinum cello-rock band Apocalyptica have released the spectacular new music video for ‘Rise’ which can be seen below.

Integrated with the achingly beautiful new song from the band’s upcoming studio album Cell-0, due out January 10, 2020 (Silver Lining Music), "Rise" is an impressionistic painting come to life, which enacts the humanity that we all share and the power and gravity of one-on-one interactions.



Said director/writer, Lisa Mann, who has created several other music videos for Apocalyptica: “The idea was to make a video that was whimsical and captivating, that would transport the viewer into an alternate dimension that mirrors our society and today's importance of compassion and empathy. Characters in this world fall and rise again, and ultimately come together to help each other rise.”



To create the ethereal “other-worldly” look of the "Rise" video, Mann collaborated with cinematographer Jason George who incorporated infrared technology, borrowed from the analogue world and now re-emerging in today's digital sphere. “Apocalyptica's music is timeless, very emotional and cinematic, and we wanted the “Rise” video to reflect that.”



Eicca Toppinen continues: “’Rise’ is a statement of hope, there is always a brighter side, no matter how dark or hopeless things seem to be. To believe in good and beauty, staying true to yourself and not giving up on that.”

Cello-0 will be available in a variety of formats and pre-orders can be placed at apocalyptica.com.

* CD Mediabook

* Heavy-weight double vinyl with etching artwork housed in a 6-panel gatefold with 12" 20-page booklet

* Deluxe D2C bundles

* Digital Download and Streaming

Produced by Apocalyptica, mixed by Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Metallica and Black Sabbath), and recorded at Sonic Pump studios in Helsinki, Cell-0 sees the band soaring into ethereal space on "Ashes Of The Modern World," while diving head-first into aggressive thrash 'cello-riffery' during "En Route To Mayhem."

Rather than put strategic attention on aspects like writing singles, the band approached Cell-0 as a fully-formed piece of art, connecting the right details and hues with the energy of being a real cello-metal band. By pushing themselves to find other places and levels in their music, Apocalyptica opened up to some seemingly unorthodox methods and emotions while traveling through that creative process. Said Eicca Toppinen, "These new songs have so many layers and are so complex, and it's not always easy to point exactly what they are about. But I think that's also the beauty of instrumental music, that the listener always can feel free to experience the same songs in very, very different ways. It's also one reason why we don't want to explain the songs before they're experienced."

In support of the release of Cell-0, Apocalyptica will Special Guest with Sabaton on a 15-country, 23-date European arenas tour that begins on January 17, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. "We will be planning the full Cell-0 tour to be at the next level in terms of how we frame our performance," added Toppinen, "because we don't know any other way."

All confirmed dates are below.

January

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar

25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

