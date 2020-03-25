APOCALYPTICA Reschedules May 2020 North American Tour Dates; Video Message

As Apocalyptica's Pettru Kivilaakso says in the accompanying video message (see below), "Hi guys... we surely are living in unbelievable times at the moment..."

Due to the current global health crisis as well as government-imposed travel and live performance restrictions, Apocalyptica is rescheduling all US and Canada dates on the band's 2020 Cell-0 World Tour. This decision was made following the recommendations and legal regulations of government authorities including the Center for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Please hold on to your tickets and VIP packages as they will be honoured on the new, rescheduled dates, listed below.

"So meanwhile," Pettru adds, "listen to good music, listen to Cell-Zero, try to stay positive, and remember that Apocalyptica loves you and we will go through this all together. See you soon."

New dates:

January

27 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

28 - The Masquerade - Heaven - Atlanta, GA

30 - Emo's - Austin, TX

31 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

February

2 - Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM

3 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

4 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

5 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

6 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

8 - The Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

9 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC*

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC *

12 - Midway - Edmonton, AB

13 - The Palace Theater - Calgary, AB

15 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

16 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

17 - Queen Elizabeth 2H - Toronto, ON

18 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

19 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

20 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

21 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

* Current ticket holders' tickets will be valid for the February 9, 2021 date only. If current ticket holders wish to attend the February 10 date, the promoters will do their best to accommodate on a case-by-case basis.

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)