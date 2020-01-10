APOCALYPTICA's Cell-0 Album Out Now; Title Track Streaming

Finland-based multi-Platinum cello-rock band, Apocalyptica, have released their album, Cell-0, via Silver Lining Music. Listen to the title track below:

Produced by Apocalyptica - cellists Eicca Toppinen, Perttu Kivilaakso, and Paavo Lötjönen, and drummer Mikko Sirén - mixed by Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Metallica and Black Sabbath), and recorded at Sonic Pump studios in Helsinki, the recording of Cell-0 followed a four-year break between albums that gave the band a fresh perspective and affected the way they approached the new music. Cell-0 is the quartet's first instrumental album in 17 years and found the musicians challenging themselves to discover new flavors and colors in their respective instruments.

"En Route to Mayhem" video:

"Rise" video:

In concert, Apocalyptica is known for its moving and bombastic live performances with sparse production but an abundance of head banging. The band will kick off the New Year as Special Guest on Sabaton's 15-country, 23-date European arena tour that begins on January 17 in Zurich, Switzerland. Apocalyptica has also announced the first leg of its 2020 North American tour that starts May 3 in Orlando Florida and will see the band performing in 20 cities over a three-week period, wrapping up on May 26 in Boston, MA. With a set list that will likely vary night to night, Apocalyptica's performances will be comprised of new songs from Cell-0 as well as from the band's rich catalogue. Lacuna Coil will support on all North American dates.

