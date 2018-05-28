APOCALYPTICA - "Super Hungry" To Hit The Studio This Winter

As Finnish rockers Apocalyptica wrap up their 2018 Plays Metallica By Four Cellos​ USA Tour, Eicca Toppinen​ spoke with Cindy Pereira of NorthJersey.com. When questioned about the follow-up to his band's last album, 2015's Shadowmaker, Eicca indicated that the group are “super hungry to get into writing new music in the studio next winter.”

And when asked if his creativity suffered over time Eicca answered, “Not really, we feel we are in an endless struggle against... everything.” Read more at this location.

Upon its release in 1996, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos was a new approach to the hits of the biggest metal band the world has seen. Even more, Apocalyptica created their very own genre and laid the foundation to a career that has lasted for 20+ years so far with millions of records sold, and sold out shows around the world.

Remaining USA Tour Dates:

May

29 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

30 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

31 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury