APOCALYPTICA To Release Cell-0 Album In January; "Ashes Of The Modern World" Music Video Streaming

Bristling with an epically baroque life and energy, Cell-0, the ninth studio album by Finland's multi-Platinum cello-rockers Apocalyptica, will be released on January 10 via Silver Lining Music. The recording of Cell-0 followed a four-year break between albums that gave the band - Eicca Toppinen, Perttu Kivilaakso, Paavo Lötjönen, and Mikko Sirén, all of whom are classically-trained musicians - a fresh perspective and affected the way they approached the new music. Cell-0 is the quartet's first instrumental album in 17 years and found the musicians challenging themselves to discover new flavours and colours in their respective instruments.

"Ashes Of The Modern World" is the album's first single and music video, both released today. This powerful video was directed by the award-winning Finnish photographer/videographer Ville Juurikkala who has worked with a wide variety of prominent artists from Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith to opera singer Andrea Bocelli. Check out the video below:

Cello-0 will be available in a variety of formats and pre-orders can be placed beginning tomorrow, October 4, at apocalyptica.com.

* CD Mediabook

* Heavy-weight double vinyl with etching artwork housed in a 6-panel gatefold with 12" 20-page booklet

* Deluxe D2C bundles

* Digital Download and Streaming

Produced by Apocalyptica, mixed by Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Metallica and Black Sabbath), and recorded at Sonic Pump studios in Helsinki, Cell-0 sees the band soaring into ethereal space on "Ashes Of The Modern World," while diving head-first into aggressive thrash 'cello-riffery' during "En Route To Mayhem."

Rather than put strategic attention on aspects like writing singles, the band approached Cell-0 as a fully-formed piece of art, connecting the right details and hues with the energy of being a real cello-metal band. By pushing themselves to find other places and levels in their music, Apocalyptica opened up to some seemingly unorthodox methods and emotions while traveling through that creative process. Said Eicca Toppinen, "These new songs have so many layers and are so complex, and it's not always easy to point exactly what they are about. But I think that's also the beauty of instrumental music, that the listener always can feel free to experience the same songs in very, very different ways. It's also one reason why we don't want to explain the songs before they're experienced."

In support of the release of Cell-0, Apocalyptica will Special Guest with Sabaton on a 15-country, 23-date European arenas tour that begins on January 17, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. "We will be planning the full Cell-0 tour to be at the next level in terms of how we frame our performance," added Toppinen, "because we don't know any other way."

All confirmed dates are below.

January

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar

25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)