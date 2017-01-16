APOSTATE VIATICUM Set Release Date For Invictus Debut, Reveal First Track

Invictus Productions has set March 13th as the international release date for Apostate Viaticum's debut album, Before The Gates Of Gomorrah.

Apostate Viaticum feature in their ranks a number of Irish metal veterans, largely evolving out of the band Morphosis, whose roots stretch back to the early '90s. Indeed, ancient times inform much of Before The Gates Of Gomorrah: the foundation of late '80s deathrash is firm here, with the pioneering old works of Sadus, Pestilence, Master, and Sepultura setting forth the signposts by which Apostate Viaticum take flight and subsequently destroy.



And yet, it's what the band do with these influences which makes Before The Gates Of Gomorrah so fresh. Bolstered by blistering production, Apostate Viaticum conjure slowly evolving whirlpools of maniacal Metal of Death magick, simmering with patience and slithering in a most serpentine manner, all before exploding into rabid, red-eyed bestiality or striking with iron-fisted doom-trudge, in between moving with martial grace and malevolent ease. Get a first glimpse with the track "In The Shadow Of The Monolith" via the SoundCloud audio player below.

Before The Gates Of Gomorrah cover and tracklisting:

"In Articulo Mortis"

"Anathema Inherent"

"Moloch The Sanguinary"

"In The Shadow Of The Monolith"

"Bastards Of Cane"

"Before The Gates Of Gomorrah"

"Beckoned By The Callous Dead"

For further details, visit Apostate Viaticum on Facebook.