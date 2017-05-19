APOTHESARY Announce New Album Accept Loss Forever

Fresh from a successful tour of the western U.S., the Northern California-based death metal/core quartet Apothesary has finished recording their sophomore full-length. Titled Accept Loss Forever, the album, described by the band as an “ode to suffering,” will be issued by M-Theory Audio on July 7th. More details about the release will surface in the coming weeks.



Taking advantage of a break in the busy touring schedule of his other band Hatchet, guitarist Clayton Cagle and his Apothesary bandmates – guitarist/vocalist Jared Eandi, drummer Greg O'Neill and bassist Brittany Shankle – spent much of April on the road in support of their acclaimed 2016 EP Sensory Overload. The release was previously supported by a tour that saw the group play alongside the likes of Psycroptic, Motograter, Soil and American Head Charge.



That was all just a precursor for Accept Loss Forever, which Cagle describes as an emotional and cathartic album that painstakingly captures the group's evolution, musically and personally. “Accept Loss Forever is the true definition of 'coming of age,' as some of its material dates back to 2012 – when our average age was just 17 – and spans over half the life of the band,” he explains. “That makes these songs special, because they're the most accurate representation of our growth both as a band and as human beings. Every significant moment of our transition from adolescence to adulthood has a place on this record, and I don't know where I would be right now if I didn't have this outlet to help put life in perspective. It is my hope that the music on this record helps someone else in the same way it helped me, and the rest of Apothesary, to write. We can't thank the M-Theory team more for believing in us enough to make this release a reality.”



Apothesary self-released their first album, 2011's A Harsh Reality, while its members were still in high school. During summer breaks, the group embarked on DIY-booked tours to spread their name by playing shows with the likes of Killswitch Engage, Dark Tranquillity, Fear Factory, Dying Fetus, Helloween, Suffocation and Warbringer. The band has subsequently released two EPs, They All Carry Ghosts and Sensory Overload, that showcased new and old-school death metal influences blending to concoct something simultaneously brutal, melodic and adventurous.



Apothesary will next perform live on May 27th, when they will headline the seventh annual Metalfest of Middletown in Northern California. Later this summer, the group will share the stage with M-Theory label mates Helsott and Sicocis at Hollywood's legendary Viper Room. Additional tour dates will be announced shortly.