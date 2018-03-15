APPICE Release "Sinister" Lyric Video; Special Drum Wars Brunch Performance Scheduled In NYC

Last year, legendary drummers and brothers Vinny and Carmine Appice teamed up for a new project, Appice, and released their debut album, Sinister, via SPV/Steamhammer. Get the album at this location. A new lyric video for the album's title track can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Sinister”

“Monsters And Heroes”

“Killing Floor”

“Danger”

“Drum Wars”

“Riot”

“Suddenly”

“In The Night”

“Future Past”

“You Got Me Running”

“Bros In Drums”

“War Cry”

“Sabbath Mash”

“Sinister” lyric video:

"Monsters And Heroes" video:

"Monsters And Heroes” lyric video:

The brothers have also scheduled a special "Drum Wars" brunch performance in New York City at The Cutting Room on Sunday March 25th. For more information and to purchase tickets head here.

Vinny Appice will be heading to Europe this summer with his Mob Rules tour, where he will be showcasing songs from Sinister. A complete list of dates can be found below.

May

11 - Bordeline - Pisa, Italy

12 - Il Peocio - Trofarello, Italy

13 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano di Verona, Italy

16 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

17 - Blue Note - Nove Mesto nad v., Slovakia

18 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

19 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Republic

20 - Quantic Club - Bucarest, Romania

22 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany

24 - Tante Ju - Dresden, Germany

25 - Downtown Bluesclub - Hamburg, Germany

26 - CC Houthalen Oost - Houthalen Helchteren, Belgium

30 - Sala Central - Pamplona, Spain

31 - Sala Albeniz - Gijon, Spain

June

1 - Sala Malatesta - Santiago de Compostela, Spain

2 - Porta Carli - Valladolid, Spain

3 - Paberse Club - Valencia, Spain

8 - Klub Eden - Broumov, Czech Republic

9 - Rock Cafe Southock - Jablunkov, Czech Republic

(Photo - Joey Wester)