APPICE Release "Sinister" Lyric Video; Special Drum Wars Brunch Performance Scheduled In NYC
March 15, 2018, 25 minutes ago
Last year, legendary drummers and brothers Vinny and Carmine Appice teamed up for a new project, Appice, and released their debut album, Sinister, via SPV/Steamhammer. Get the album at this location. A new lyric video for the album's title track can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
“Sinister”
“Monsters And Heroes”
“Killing Floor”
“Danger”
“Drum Wars”
“Riot”
“Suddenly”
“In The Night”
“Future Past”
“You Got Me Running”
“Bros In Drums”
“War Cry”
“Sabbath Mash”
“Sinister” lyric video:
"Monsters And Heroes" video:
"Monsters And Heroes” lyric video:
The brothers have also scheduled a special "Drum Wars" brunch performance in New York City at The Cutting Room on Sunday March 25th. For more information and to purchase tickets head here.
Vinny Appice will be heading to Europe this summer with his Mob Rules tour, where he will be showcasing songs from Sinister. A complete list of dates can be found below.
May
11 - Bordeline - Pisa, Italy
12 - Il Peocio - Trofarello, Italy
13 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano di Verona, Italy
16 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria
17 - Blue Note - Nove Mesto nad v., Slovakia
18 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland
19 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Republic
20 - Quantic Club - Bucarest, Romania
22 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany
24 - Tante Ju - Dresden, Germany
25 - Downtown Bluesclub - Hamburg, Germany
26 - CC Houthalen Oost - Houthalen Helchteren, Belgium
30 - Sala Central - Pamplona, Spain
31 - Sala Albeniz - Gijon, Spain
June
1 - Sala Malatesta - Santiago de Compostela, Spain
2 - Porta Carli - Valladolid, Spain
3 - Paberse Club - Valencia, Spain
8 - Klub Eden - Broumov, Czech Republic
9 - Rock Cafe Southock - Jablunkov, Czech Republic
(Photo - Joey Wester)