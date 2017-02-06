APRIL WINE Bass Legend STEVE LANG Passes Away At 67

Steve Lang, former bassist for Canadian rock legends April Wine, has passed away at the age of 67. April Wine guitarist/vocalist Brian Greenway pays tribute to his former bandmate with the following message:

“It is with great sadness that I let you know that Steve Lang passed away last Saturday. I was in many bands with Steve. Steve was the bassist of April Wine 1975 to 1984. All the big hits. Steve also did very well as a Financial Investor with his own company. He was a friend of 50 years. Steve was 67. My sincere condolences to his family.”

Further details are currently unavailable.