APRIL WINE Leader MYLES GOODWYN Releases Friends Of The Blues 2 Album; Exclusive Toronto Performance Announced

Legendary Canadian guitarist, bandleader and songwriter, Myles Goodwyn, is returning to his first love - the blues - with the second recording of Myles Goodwyn And Friends Of The Blues 2, the follow-up to his JUNO nominated and East Coast Music Award winning blues debut.

He'll be performing live at 8:30 PM on November 4 at Hugh’s Room in Toronto for a special show for industry, media, and friends.

Released last week and already in the iTunes Top 10 for blues, Friends Of The Blues 2 has 13 original songs written by Goodwyn and a cover of “All Over Now” by Bobby Womack.

As with Friends Of The Blues 1, the album features a supporting cast of the “who’s who” on the Canadian blues music scene, including Jack de Keyzer, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Warren Robert, Ross Billard, Bruce Dixon, JR Smith, Matt Andersen, Mike "Shrimp Daddy" Reid, Jack Semple, Sherman "Tank" Doucette, Joe Murphy, Bill Stevenson, Will Van Hansolo, Steve Segal and more.

A real feature on Blues 2 is a stunning duet with six-time winner of Female Vocalist Of The Year at the Maple Blues Awards, Angel Forrest.

Tracklisting:

"Hip Hip"

"Like a Dog Ain't Had It's Day"

"All Over Now"

"You Got It Bad"

"Fish Tank Blues"

"Speedo" (Revisited)

"Daddy Needs New Shoes"

"Being Good (Won't Do Us Any Good Tonight)"

"I Love My Guitar"

"Help Me Baby"

"When Your Ship Came in (I Was at the Train Station Drinking)"

"Sick and Tired (Of Being Sick and Tired)"

"I Saw Someone the Wasn't There (And It Was You)"

"Even Singing Cowboys Get the Blues" (Bonus Track)

Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the multi-platinum selling rock band April Wine, has shaped and directed the group from its earliest beginnings. April Wine has sold over 20 million recordings worldwide.

Goodwyn received the prestigious East Coast Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and the SOCAN National Achievement Award in 2002. In 2016 he released his memoir named, Just Between You and Me, which became an instant seller on the Globe and Mail's Non-Fiction List. His second book, Elvis And Tiger - this time a fictional was published in 2018 and was well received.

The Myles Goodwyn and Friends Of The Blues recording earned him international acclaim and Juno Nomination for Blues Recording of the Year 2019. The recording won the ECMA award for Blues Recording of the Year 2019.

(Photo - Darren Lulka)