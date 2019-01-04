APRIL WINE Singer MYLES GOODWYN Reunited With Beloved Guitar After 46 Years

"A most remarkable thing has happened," reads a message from Myles Goodwyn, singer and founding member of Canadian rock legends, April Wine. "Today I was reunited with my beloved 1962 Gibson Melody Maker after it was abducted 46 years ago. She was 10 years young when she was taken and 56 years old when she was returned this afternoon. And damn she looks good!

"I have posted pictures of her over the years ( I had only 5 pictures of her in total) and I lamented openly about how she was my favorite guitar (my only guitar for some years) and that I missed her still. We found each other in 1968 in Cape Breton, N.S. We were in a group called East Gate Sanctuary for awhile and later with April Wine.

"And then one day in 1972 she was involved in a truck accident and I was told that she was destroyed and the body parts tossed away before I could see the damage for myself. In other words she was stolen from me, plain and simple although I didn't know it at the time. I was sad and I was pissed and all these years I thought she was "gone" forever.

"The day before Christmas, December 24, 2018, I got a message on FB from a fellow named Randy informing me that my guitar was in Victoria, B.C. alive and well and if I wanted it back to call a guy named Doug. I couldn't believe it. It's now been 46 years since I was told she was destroyed.

"I was sent a picture of the guitar Doug had at his house perched on a guitar stand as a conversation piece! (btw, Doug had bought legitimately in 2005) and I knew instantly that it was my long lost MM. WOW!!!

"I contacted Doug, worked out some details (I bought it back) and I had my guitar shipped and delivered to the door. Today!

"I'm still in shock and very grateful to Randy and Doug.

Here's a picture of me reunited with my beautiful Melody Maker, returned in perfect working order, in the same overall condition (minus one star decal) as when I saw her last all those decades ago...what an AWESOME way to start a new year!!

"HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!"