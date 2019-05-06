APRIL WINE’s MYLES GOODWYN And KILMORE’S Win East Coast Music Awards

The 31st annual East Coast Music Awards wrapped up in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island last night (May 5th) and among the winners were April Wine leader Myles Goodwyn’s Myles Goodwyn & Friends Of The Blues earning Blues Recording of the Year and Kilmore’s Call Of The Void winning Loud Recording Of The Year.

Some of the friends joining Goodwyn on Friends Of The Blues include: Jack de Keyzer, Garret Mason, David Wilcox, Amos Garret, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Joe Murphy, Frank Marino, Shaun Verreault, Bill Stevenson, Rick Derringer and more.

The East Coast Music Awards: Festival and Conference is now a five-day, non-stop musical celebration showcasing and recognizing the best of East Coast artists and music.

For a complete list of winners visit this location.