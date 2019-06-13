Aquaman / Game Of Thrones Actor JASON MOMOA Meets SLAYER And ANTHRAX At Budapest Concert - "My Mind Was Blown" (Photos)

Actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game Of Thrones) took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos taken on June 11 at the Slayer/Exodus concert at Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary.

Momoa included the following with his post: "Love metal. So much fire. It was one of the greatest shows of my life. Childhood dream @slayerbandofficial @anthrax my mind was blown. Meeting your idols and they’re fucking amazing. So thankful, so grateful. Aloha, j."