AQUILES PRIESTER – Teaser For All Access Drumming Video Streaming

Drummer Aquiles Priester has just released the first official teaser of the new DVD & Blu-Ray All Access to Aquiles Priester's Drumming, which was recorded at the Harman Experience Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. The recording was recorded by Foggy Films with 12 cameras, designed by producers Junior Carelli and Rudge Campos, in partnership with Adair Daufembach, who took care of the recording, mixing and mastering of the new work, which was recorded in August 2018.

The preordering of the All Access to Aquiles Priester's Drumming DVD & Blu-Ray starts on January 15th. For the release to be even more special and differentiated, the Achilles fans will be able to include in advance purchase the ticket for a single session (exclusive and limited), of cinema in São Paulo, where the blu-ray will be shown in full. The drummer will also hold a launch workshop in São Paulo, followed by an autograph session. More details will be released by the drummer on his complete social network like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

