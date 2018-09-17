ARA Signs With Lavadome Productions; Stream New Track "Cytokine Storm"

Wisconsin based, extreme death metal visionarists Ara have signed with Lavadome Productions for the release of their sophomore album Judisprudence. The album was recorded at Howl Street Studios and mastered by Leon Macey of death metal powerhouse Mithras.

Jurisprudence will be released early next year. In the meantime, you can already stream the third track of the album "Cytokine Storm".

The band's guitarist, Jerry Haupa, issued the following statement in regard to the revealed track:

"'Cytokine Storm' represents the most focused attack of the band on the record thematically, while still challenging the listener and the boundaries of the death metal approach in general. The lyrical theme is about how the body self-destructs during the final stages of infection from Ebola, so the music takes on a viral approach as though the listener is bombarded with inhibiting structures, eventually succumbing to fatal illness while paralyzed by confusion and despair."

