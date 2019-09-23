ARAPACIS To Release Paradox Of Denial Album; RAINBOW Keyboardist DAVID STONE Joins Band

Montreal-based hard rock/progressive metal band, AraPacis - fronted by Scots singer Michelle Macpherson and led by guitarist Jerry Fielden - will release their seventh album, Paradox Of Denial, this month via Blackhouse Records. Physical copies will be available first through the band's website and will be released through their label in the US and Europe and distributed by PAG music at Canadian record stores as well as immediately through electronic downloads at arapacismtl.bandcamp.com and other electronic distribution sites.

The album features Rainbow keyboardist David Stone, Witch Mountain singer Kayla Dixon, Paul Di'Anno/Hollywood Monsters guitarist Steph Honde and Mile Marker Zero keyboardist Mark Focarile, amongst others.

AraPacis are again taking you on a journey into a wide range of different styles, from the hard rock of "Order Of The Ember Queen" through blues-rock, prog rock, thrash metal and even hints of jazz to the mix of folk, prog, dirty gritty sludge and classical on "Paradox Of Denial". And don't worry metal fans, there are lots of guitar solos and crunchy riffs to go around on this release.

The cover art is by Ian Gillan solo guitarist Michael Lee Jackson. And Jenny Haan, vocalist of Babe Ruth, helped out on production on the song "Spearhead".

Also, AraPacis would like to welcome their new member David Stone on keyboards (recording). David has a fantastic history, especially as a member of Rainbow and Max Webster. The first single with David on keyboards, "Order Of The Ember Queen", can be heard below.

Tracklisting:

"Order Of The Ember Queen"

"Pressure Cooker"

"Propaganda Messiah"

"Dirty Soap"

"The Devil's Prince"

"Spearhead"

"Paradox Of Denial"

"Order Of The Ember Queen":

Paradox Of Denial (2019) by AraPacis

"Pressure Cooker" video:

"Spearhead":

AraPacis have already started recording their third EP, Déjà Hard, which will figure a full band lineup including Shelle, Jerry and David of course, and Montreal stalwarts violist Gwendolyne Krasnicki, bassist Jean Audet and drummer Anthony Valmora.

(Photo - James St Laurent Photography 2019)