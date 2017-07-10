ARCADEA Featuring MASTODON, ZRUDA, WITHERED Members Release “Through The Eye Of Pisces” Music Video

Cosmic synth/psych collective, Arcadea, have released a video for “Through The Eye Of Pisces”, featured on their recently unleashed self-titled debut album (Relapse Records).

Speaking about the new video, Core Atoms says, “The ice melts on a small planet drifting towards a new sun. An android wakes to find she is the only lifeform on this once bustling planet. Traveling through graveyards of crystal, dust and lifeless automation, her memories replay. Created to service the living, her programming resets and becomes the drive to revive her world.”

The new clip is available below, and you can order the album at this location.

Arcadea was born when drummer-vocalist Brann Dailor teamed up with upside-down guitarist & keyboardist Core Atoms to create a synth-laden progressive, heavy psych band. Adding guitarist Raheem Amlani on synth, the three recorded their visionary, 10 song synth odyssey at Orange Peel Studios in Atlanta, GA.

Tracklisting:

“Army Of Electrons”

“Gas Giant”

“Rings Of Saturn”

“Neptune Moons”

“Infinite End”

“Electromagnetic”

“Motion Of Planets”

“The Pull Of Invisible Strings”

“Through The Eye Of Pisces”

“Worlds Can Go On”

“Magnificent Facade”

“Through The Eye Of Pisces” video:

Album stream:

“Army Of Electrons” video:

Unlike their other bands, Arcadea uses only keyboards in a unique blend of crushing, organic drums and psychedelic synthesizers. The music is at once electronic but not electronica, synthetic but not processed, heavy but not metal.

The album envisions a future 5 billion years from now, where the impending collision of galaxies creates a new order of planets. Where cold, distant moons pledge alliance to new suns and expanding gas giants implode into black holes. Ancient drones, forever adrift, record toxic tales of love between dying stars. Where lifeforms in suspended animation, dream among the ice rings of Saturn and cosmic war wages among gods and planets. It is in this universe that Arcadea reign supreme as the last surviving space wizards since the final extinction.

(Photo - Jenny Bishop)