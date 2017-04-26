ARCADEA Featuring MASTODON, ZRUDA, WITHERED Members Streaming New Song “Infinite End”; More Debut Album Details Revealed

The cosmic synth/psych collective known as Arcadea has premiered a new song called “Infinite End”, available for streaming below. The song is found on the band’s debut, self-titled album that’s set for release on June 16th via Relapse Records. The record is available now for pre-order at this location.

Arcadea was born when drummer-vocalist Brann Dailor (Mastodon) teamed up with upside-down guitarist & keyboardist Core Atoms (Zruda) to create a synth-laden progressive, heavy psych band. Adding guitarist Raheem Amlani (Withered) on synth, the three recorded their visionary, 10 song synth odyssey at Orange Peel Studios in Atlanta, GA.

Tracklisting:

“Army Of Electrons”

“Gas Giant”

“Rings Of Saturn”

“Neptune Moons”

“Infinite End”

“Electromagnetic”

“Motion Of Planets”

“The Pull Of Invisible Strings”

“Through The Eye Of Pisces”

“Worlds Can Go On”

“Magnificent Facade”

“Infinite End”:

“Gas Giant”:

Unlike their other bands, Arcadea uses only keyboards in a unique blend of crushing, organic drums and psychedelic synthesizers. The music is at once electronic but not electronica, synthetic but not processed, heavy but not metal.

The album envisions a future 5 billion years from now, where the impending collision of galaxies creates a new order of planets. Where cold, distant moons pledge alliance to new suns and expanding gas giants implode into black holes. Ancient drones, forever adrift, record toxic tales of love between dying stars. Where lifeforms in suspended animation, dream among the ice rings of Saturn and cosmic war wages among gods and planets. It is in this universe that Arcadea reign supreme as the last surviving space wizards since the final extinction.

(Photo - Core Atoms)