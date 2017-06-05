ARCADEA Featuring MASTODON, ZRUDA, WITHERED Members Streaming New Song “Magnificent Facade”

Less than two weeks remain until the cosmic synth/psych collective known as Arcadea unleashes their mind-bending album, and in anticipation the band is streaming the new song, “Magnificent Facade”. The track is found on the band’s debut, self-titled record that will be released June 16th via Relapse Records. The record is available now for pre-order at this location.

"A dark planet soon finds its way into a dying solar system. Feeding on the disaffected moons of cold planets, it grows stronger. Driven by an intergalactic being at its core, it works out its dark machinations to challenge the sun, gravity and time itself." - Core Atoms on the celestial story behind “Magnificent Facade”

“Magnificent Facade” is the latest chapter in the band’s epic space opera that foretells stories of space travel and celestial battles 5 billion years in the future where galaxies have collided, leaving catastrophic disorder in its wake as war is waged among gods and planets.

Arcadea was born when drummer-vocalist Brann Dailor (Mastodon) teamed up with upside-down guitarist & keyboardist Core Atoms (Zruda) to create a synth-laden progressive, heavy psych band. Adding guitarist Raheem Amlani (Withered) on synth, the three recorded their visionary, 10 song synth odyssey at Orange Peel Studios in Atlanta, GA.

Tracklisting:

“Army Of Electrons”

“Gas Giant”

“Rings Of Saturn”

“Neptune Moons”

“Infinite End”

“Electromagnetic”

“Motion Of Planets”

“The Pull Of Invisible Strings”

“Through The Eye Of Pisces”

“Worlds Can Go On”

“Magnificent Facade”

“Army Of Electrons” video:

“Infinite End”:

“Gas Giant”:

Unlike their other bands, Arcadea uses only keyboards in a unique blend of crushing, organic drums and psychedelic synthesizers. The music is at once electronic but not electronica, synthetic but not processed, heavy but not metal.

The album envisions a future 5 billion years from now, where the impending collision of galaxies creates a new order of planets. Where cold, distant moons pledge alliance to new suns and expanding gas giants implode into black holes. Ancient drones, forever adrift, record toxic tales of love between dying stars. Where lifeforms in suspended animation, dream among the ice rings of Saturn and cosmic war wages among gods and planets. It is in this universe that Arcadea reign supreme as the last surviving space wizards since the final extinction.

(Photo - Jenny Bishop)