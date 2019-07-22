ARCH ENEMY Announce European Tour Dates With AMON AMARTH, HYPOCRISY

After touring the US together, Swedish melodic death metal masters Arch Enemy will be also supporting Amon Amarth on their extended European and UK Berserker tour, starting on November 14 in Vienna, Austria. Further support is coming from Swedish death metal squad, Hypocrisy.

Amon Amarth bellows, “We cannot wait to return to Europe with our fellow Swedish Berserkers Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy. We will be bringing our biggest headlining show yet and this truly is going to be an epic heavy metal party that is not to be missed!”

Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott adds, “I can’t think of a better way to wrap up an intense and exciting 2019 Arch Enemy touring year than heading back to Europe with our Swedish friends Amon Amarth and Hypocrisy! This will be a celebration of everything that is awesome about Heavy Metal, the Scandinavian way! Skål!”

Hypocrisy's Peter Tägtgren states, "Hypocrisy are very much looking forward to this run and to share the stage with Amon Amarth and Arch Enemy. This will be epic!”

Dates:

November

14 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

20 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

23 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

25 - Paris, France - Zenith

26 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

28 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

30 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

December

2 - Esch Zur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

4 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

11 - Malmö, Sweden - Arena

12 - Aarhus, Denmark - SCC

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

The band is currently working on their new album. More details will be announced shortly.