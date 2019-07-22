ARCH ENEMY Announce European Tour Dates With AMON AMARTH, HYPOCRISY
After touring the US together, Swedish melodic death metal masters Arch Enemy will be also supporting Amon Amarth on their extended European and UK Berserker tour, starting on November 14 in Vienna, Austria. Further support is coming from Swedish death metal squad, Hypocrisy.
Amon Amarth bellows, “We cannot wait to return to Europe with our fellow Swedish Berserkers Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy. We will be bringing our biggest headlining show yet and this truly is going to be an epic heavy metal party that is not to be missed!”
Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott adds, “I can’t think of a better way to wrap up an intense and exciting 2019 Arch Enemy touring year than heading back to Europe with our Swedish friends Amon Amarth and Hypocrisy! This will be a celebration of everything that is awesome about Heavy Metal, the Scandinavian way! Skål!”
Hypocrisy's Peter Tägtgren states, "Hypocrisy are very much looking forward to this run and to share the stage with Amon Amarth and Arch Enemy. This will be epic!”
Dates:
November
14 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
20 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi
23 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
25 - Paris, France - Zenith
26 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
28 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
29 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
30 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
December
2 - Esch Zur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
4 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box
11 - Malmö, Sweden - Arena
12 - Aarhus, Denmark - SCC
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
The band is currently working on their new album. More details will be announced shortly.