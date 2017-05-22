ARCH ENEMY Announce New Album; European Tour Dates
May 22, 2017, 42 minutes ago
In March 2017, extreme metal giants Arch Enemy completed the War Eternal album cycle with the highly successful As The Stages Burn! live release, which was filmed and recorded at the band’s massive headlining show at Wacken Open Air 2016.
Now, it is time for the next chapter in the band’s history as Arch Enemy hereby announce the title and release date of their forthcoming tenth studio album, Will To Power, with a worldwide release on September 8th through Century Media Records and via Trooper Entertainment in Japan.
Shortly after the album’s release, the Will To Power touring cycle will kick off with shows in Eastern Europe, Austria, Finland and Russia, to be followed by an extensive North America tour in October / November. A full European tour can be expected in early 2018. Dates will be announced soon!
Michael Amott comments: "After many months of writing and recording in the studio we are delighted to have finally completed work on our 10th studio album, Will To Power. We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. We are equally excited to announce the first leg of our Will To Power world tour... Can't wait to play new and old songs for our fans, see you all soon!"
Will To Power will be a bold sonic statement that Arch Enemy in this day and age is virtually unstoppable.
Arch Enemy live:
July
6 - Rock Harz Festival - Ballenstedt, Germany
8 – Resurrection Fest – Viveiro, Spain
12 – Rockmaraton Festival – Dunaújváros, Hungary
14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden
August
4 – Rock Pod Kamenom Festival – Snina, Slovakia
5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic
10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain
11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal
12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
13 – Bloodstock Open Air – Derby, UK
Will To Power Tour with special guest Jinjer:
September
15 – Innsbruck, Austria – Music Hall
16 – Linz, Austria – Posthof
17 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Cvetlicarna
18 – Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine
20 – Bucharest, Romnaia – Quantic Club Open Air Stage
21 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall
22 – Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy
23 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club Theater
25 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club
26 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
27 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas
29 – Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena
30 – Tallinn, Estonia – Rock Café
October
1 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus
3 – Minsk, Belarus – Re:Public*
4 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Aurora*
6 – Novosibrisk, Russia – Otdyh*
8 – Yekaterinburg, Russia – Tele Club*
10 – Moscow, Russia – Yotapace*
11 – Samara, Russia – Zvezda*
*without Jinjer
Tickets for all shows available at ArchEnemy.net.