ARCH ENEMY Announce New Album; European Tour Dates

In March 2017, extreme metal giants Arch Enemy completed the War Eternal album cycle with the highly successful As The Stages Burn! live release, which was filmed and recorded at the band’s massive headlining show at Wacken Open Air 2016.

Now, it is time for the next chapter in the band’s history as Arch Enemy hereby announce the title and release date of their forthcoming tenth studio album, Will To Power, with a worldwide release on September 8th through Century Media Records and via Trooper Entertainment in Japan.



Shortly after the album’s release, the Will To Power touring cycle will kick off with shows in Eastern Europe, Austria, Finland and Russia, to be followed by an extensive North America tour in October / November. A full European tour can be expected in early 2018. Dates will be announced soon!



Michael Amott comments: "After many months of writing and recording in the studio we are delighted to have finally completed work on our 10th studio album, Will To Power. We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. We are equally excited to announce the first leg of our Will To Power world tour... Can't wait to play new and old songs for our fans, see you all soon!"



Will To Power will be a bold sonic statement that Arch Enemy in this day and age is virtually unstoppable.

Arch Enemy live:

July

6 - Rock Harz Festival - Ballenstedt, Germany

8 – Resurrection Fest – Viveiro, Spain

12 – Rockmaraton Festival – Dunaújváros, Hungary

14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

August

4 – Rock Pod Kamenom Festival – Snina, Slovakia

5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic

10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

13 – Bloodstock Open Air – Derby, UK

Will To Power Tour with special guest Jinjer:

September

15 – Innsbruck, Austria – Music Hall

16 – Linz, Austria – Posthof

17 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Cvetlicarna

18 – Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine

20 – Bucharest, Romnaia – Quantic Club Open Air Stage

21 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall

22 – Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy

23 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club Theater

25 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club

26 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

27 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas

29 – Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena

30 – Tallinn, Estonia – Rock Café

October

1 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

3 – Minsk, Belarus – Re:Public*

4 – St. Petersburg, Russia – Aurora*

6 – Novosibrisk, Russia – Otdyh*

8 – Yekaterinburg, Russia – Tele Club*

10 – Moscow, Russia – Yotapace*

11 – Samara, Russia – Zvezda*

*without Jinjer

Tickets for all shows available at ArchEnemy.net.