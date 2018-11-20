ARCH ENEMY Announce "Reason To Believe" 7" / Digital Single, Covered In Blood Covers Complitation

November 20, 2018, 17 minutes ago

Arch Enemy will release a strictly limited, hand-numbered 7" single and a digital single for their song “Reason To Believe” on December 7th via Century Media Records. Both formats, physical and digital, feature the Tears For Fears cover “Shout” as a b-side.

The 7" single will be available in the following vinyl colors:

- Black vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
- Clear vinyl (limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU)
- White vinyl (limited to 200 copies)
- Silver vinyl (limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast)
- Red vinyl (limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP)

Pre-orders are available here.

On January 18th, Arch Enemy will release a compilation of all cover songs they have recorded throughout their career, entitled Covered In Blood. More details will follow soon.



