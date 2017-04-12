ARCH ENEMY – As The Stages Burn! Enters Charts

Arch Enemy’s latest live DVD/Blu-ray release, As The Stages Burn!, has conquered the German album charts by entering at position #9, repeating the success of the band’s much celebrated last studio album, War Eternal, which scored the same position back in 2014 marking Arch Enemy’s highest chart entry in Germany to date. As The Stages Burn! also reached position #2 of the Australian DVD charts.



Mastermind Michael Amott comments, "Top ten album in the German charts with a LIVE album? We'll take it! A huge thank you to all the amazing fans that pre-ordered or went out and picked up As The Stages Burn! in the first week of release! Feeling this fan support is extremely motivating as we continue working on our new studio album!"





As The Stages Burn!, which features the band’s largest and most impressive stage production to date filmed at Wacken 2016, is available as ltd. deluxe CD+DVD+Blu-Ray box set, special edition CD+DVD digipak, gatefold 2LP+DVD and as digital album.



The DVD/Blu-Ray also contains Behind The Scenes footage from Wacken, as well as excerpts from the Tokyo Sacrifice live DVD, all War Eternal music videos and a new, previously unreleased video clip for “Time Is Black” as bonus material! The deluxe box set comes with an artbook including CD, DVD and Blu-Ray, pop-up art, lanyard and As The Stages Burn! laminate.

Head to this location for ordering options.

Arch Enemy live:

July

6 - Rock Harz Festival - Ballenstedt, Germany

8 – Resurrection Fest – Viveiro, Spain

12 – Rockmaraton Festival – Dunaújváros, Hungary

14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

August

4 – Rock Pod Kamenom Festival – Snina, Slovakia

5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic

10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

13 – Bloodstock Open Air – Derby, UK