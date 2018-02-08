ARCH ENEMY Change Release Date For 1996 - 2017 Deluxe Vinyl Box Set
February 8, 2018, 5 hours ago
Arch Enemy will now release their deluxe vinyl box set including all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017 on March 9th. The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.
It will be available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:
* Black vinyl - limited to 1.500 copies
* Clear vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro
* Transparent red vinyl - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP
* Silver vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast
* Dark green vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records
* Picture vinyl - limited to 500 copies
The band continue to spread their power on their Winter tour with Wintersun and Tribulation across Western Europe.
Tour dates:
February (with Wintersun, Tribulation)
9 - Glasgow, UK - ABC
10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
11 - London, UK - Koko
13 - Manchester, UK - Ritz
14 - Bristol, UK - Academy
(Photo - Katja Kuhl)