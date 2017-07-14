ARCH ENEMY Debut “The World Is Yours” Music Video

Arch Enemy have risen once again and are ready to accelerate at full force as they unleash the masterful new single, "The World Is Yours", taken from their forthcoming album, Will To Power, due out on September 8th via Century Media Records worldwide.

Mastermind Michael Amott comments, "We've been hard at work on the new album for a while now and we're proud to present the first taste of new Arch Enemy music in over three years with our new single and video, “The World Is Yours”! This was the first song I wrote for the upcoming Will To Power album and Daniel (Erlandsson, drums) helped me arrange and finish it up. One of many songs we co-wrote and co-produced this time around. We had a blast recording together with the full band in the south of Sweden and then mixing with Jens Bogren, who did a superb mix and mastering - in my opinion even surpassing the epic sound on our previous record, War Eternal. People that have heard this song in particular are saying it's got the classic anthemic Arch Enemy vibe going on, and I think they might be right about that... Looking forward to playing it live on stage later this summer!"

The massive debut track can be heard and seen in their rousing music video, directed by Patric Ullaeus:

“The World Is Yours” will be offered as an instant download with all digital pre-orders and is also available on all streaming platforms. You can find all physical and digital formats here.

Will To Power promises to be the ultimate statement of heavy metal supremacy and will mark the first album the band have recorded with their current line-up - Alissa White-Gluz (vocals), Michael Amott (guitars), Jeff Loomis (guitars), Sharlee D’Angelo (bass), and Daniel Erlandsson (drums). The album was co-produced by Amott and Erlandsson, while being mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren.

Available for streaming below is Arch Enemy’s cover of punk thrashers Skitslickers’ “The Leader (Of The Fuckin’ Assholes)”, featured on the Råpunk EP, to be included in the limited edition deluxe box set edition of Will To Power.

Will To Power's captivating cover artwork was designed by Alex Reisfar.

Michael Amott commented on the artwork: "It was a pleasure working with Alex Reisfar on the Will To Power cover artwork, he immediately grasped the concept and atmosphere we were looking for with this album. We talked about the double edged sword that is human ambition, how it can be outstandingly creative and beautiful but can also be turned into something dark and powerful. Alex proceeded to masterfully paint a strong image that evokes a lot of feelings. The human skull as a central focal point, the flesh sort of falling off into the circular pattern. The snake ouroboros weaving in and out of the mouths and throats of the severed heads of a wolf, a goat and a vampire bat... All representing self determination and a predatory, almost parasitic will to power.”

Tracklisting:

“Set Flame To The Night”

“The Race”

“Blood In The Water”

“The World Is Yours”

“The Eagle Flies Alone”

“Reason To Believe”

“Murder Scene”

“First Day In Hell”

“Saturnine”

“Dreams Of Retribution”

“My Shadow And I”

“A Fight I Must Win”

Råpunk EP:

“Warsystem” (Skitslickers cover)

“Armed Revolution” (Skitslickers cover)

“Spräckta Snutskallar” (Skitslickers cover)

“The Leader (Of The Fuckin’ Assholes)” (Skitslickers cover)

“Nitad” (Moderat Likvidation cover)

“When The Innocent Die” (Anti-Cimex cover)

“City Baby Attacked By Rats” (Charged G.B.H. cover)

Fans can currently take part in a special campaign which will allow them to sign up and have their name featured in the Will To Power Deluxe Box Set Edition. For further details and to have your name included, please visit this location.

Arch Enemy will continue to bring their thunderous live performances to fans worldwide on the Will To Power 2017 International Tour this fall, followed by a busy summer making appearances across the European festival market. The first leg of the tour will stretch across Eastern Europe from September 15th to October 11th with direct support from Jinjer. Further dates across Europe and North America are soon to be revealed. See below for a full listing of upcoming shows.

Arch Enemy live:

July

14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

August

4 - Rock Pod Kamenom Festival - Snina, Slovakia

5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7 - Festival Di Majano - Majano, Itlay

8 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derby, UK

Will To Power Tour with special guest Jinjer:

September

15 - Innsbruck, Austria - Music Hall

16 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna

18 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

20 - Bucharest, Romnaia - Quantic Club Open Air Stage

21 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

22 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus 117 Academy

23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

26 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

29 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

30 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Café

October

1 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

3 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public*

4 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora*

6 - Novosibrisk, Russia - Otdyh*

8 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club*

10 - Moscow, Russia - Yotapace*

11 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda*

*without Jinjer

Tickets for all shows available at ArchEnemy.net.