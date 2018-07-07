ARCH ENEMY - Exclusive Limited Edition Lunchbox Available At 2018 Comic-Con International: San Diego; Unboxing Video Available

JSR Direct is proud to announce the Comic-Con San Diego exclusive Arch Enemy package, only available at the event. If you are attending SDCC2018, go to Booth #501 and grab one of only 150 made.

2018 Comic-Con International: San Diego will begin on Thursday, July 19th and ends on Sunday, July 22nd. Go to this location for event information.

On June 24th, Arch Enemy performed at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot footage of their entire set is available below. Their setlist was as follows:

"The World Is Yours"

"War Eternal"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Race"

"You Will Know My Name"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"First Day In Hell"

"As The Pages Burn"

"We Will Rise"

"Nemesis"