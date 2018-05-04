ARCH ENEMY - Extremely Limited Edition Red Skull Skateboard Deck Now Available; Video

An exclusive, limited edition Arch Enemy skateboard deck is now available. A promo video can be seen below.

Designed by Mark Riddick, limited to 64 pieces and only available at JSR Direct, this badass Arch Enemy skateboard deck can be ordered here.

Arch Enemy have announced the Will To Power North American fall tour alongside fellow metal heavyweights Goatwhore and newcomers Uncured. The tour follows the release of Arch Enemy's chart-topping tenth studio album, Will To Power, released in September 2017 via Century Media.

The 22-city tour kicks off on September 28th in Providence, RI, hitting major markets along the way, before culminating at the iconic Starland Ballroom in New Jersey on October 27th. Tickets on sale now.

On the upcoming tour, Arch Enemy's founding guitarist and chief songwriter Michael Amott says: "After our hugely successful co-headline US/Canada trek with Trivium last fall, we are very much looking forward to returning to North American soil! This time we're hitting a slew of cities and markets we haven't been to in a while and we can guarantee that it's gonna be an insane metal party!"

Released in 2017, Arch Enemy's tenth album was the ultimate statement of heavy metal supremacy from a band that are still growing in stature year over year. The album is the first the band recorded with their current lineup: Alissa White-Gluz (vocals,) Michael Amott (guitars,) Jeff Loomis (guitars,) Sharlee D'Angelo (bass,) Daniel Erlandsson (drums). Achieving longevity is the toughest challenge that faces any band, but Arch Enemy have long since established themselves as a permanent fixture on the global metal scene and continue to uphold and celebrate the heavy metal code.

Tour dates:

September

28 - Providence, RI - The Strand

29 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

30 - Reading, PA - Reverb

October

2 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

3 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

6 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

7 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

9 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery

12 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

13 - Madison, WI - Majestic

14 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre's

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

23 - London, ON - London Music Hall

25 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

26 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)