ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Looking At Early 2018 For New Solo Album Release

Speaking with Ultimate Guitar, Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis commented on the possibility of a new solo album in the near future:

"It's so hard for me to get the time for that because I'm so busy touring with Arch Enemy. But I am working on my third solo effort for Century Media Records. It's looking more like it'll be an early 2018 release, to be quite honest.

I also still have the project with Keith Merrow going as well, Conquering Dystopia. So I've got all sorts of things going on to showcase what I do as a guitar player, with Arch Enemy being one of them. I'm a pretty lucky guy in that I'm able to showcase my style and tour three different ways."

Arch Enemy are back with another ripping single from their recently released album, Will To Power, with the music video single for "The Race".

Founding member Michael Amott commented: "This was actually the last song written for the Will To Power album. Listening through all the material we had up to that point we agreed that the album needed one more song that would be a relentless and fast paced counterpoint to some of the more epic compositions we already had. We sent Alissa the music and she came up with a thought provoking set of lyrics with an intense vocal arrangement that complemented the music perfectly. We've been having a blast playing this song on the current tour and we had our video director Patric Ullaeus come out to capture the mayhem at our recent show in Helsinki, Finland... Enjoy 'The Race'!"

Will To Power is out now via Century Media Records worldwide. Marking the first recording to feature legendary guitarist Jeff Loomis (Nevermore), Will To Power was co-produced by Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson while being sent to Jens Bogren (Opeth, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir) for mixing and mastering.

