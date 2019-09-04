ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Showcases New Jackson Signature Model; Video

“Arch Enemy is a metal band.. I’m metal, I have played metal my whole life and I wanted to have my signature model to be extremely aggressive-looking,” reasoned ace guitarist Jeff Loomis of his approach to his new collaboration with Jackson.

In this video, Loomis breaks down the inspiration and features of his brazen USA Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly™ model - from the unique chrome logo to his signature Seymour Duncan Blackouts pickups.

Get more details on his axe here.