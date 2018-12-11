ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS To Unveil New Signature Jackson Guitar At NAMM 2019

Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis has checked in with the following update:

"I'm very excited to announce that I will be working with Jackson guitars on many upcoming projects. We are underway designing a Jeff Loomis signature model that will be unveiled at the 2019 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California."

Featured in a Guitar World article here, Loomis is quoted as saying “I started playing Jackson guitars early on in my youth and in the early stages of my first band, Nevermore. To be able to work with their excellent staff of amazing luthiers and craftsman on a one-to-one basis now is really a dream come true.”

Swedish metal band Black Earth, featuring past and current members of Arch Enemy, have announced a tour of Japan, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Burning Bridges album, released in 1999. Dates are listed on the flyer below.

More details to follow.

Black Earth lineup:

Michael Amott - guitar

Christopher Amott - guitar

Johan Liiva - vocals

Daniel Erlandsson - drums

Sharlee D’angelo - bass

Jeff Loomis photo by Alfonso Dávila Lucio