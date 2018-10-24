ARCH ENEMY Guitarist MICHAEL AMOTT - "2019 Is Another Touring Year"

Rock Mania TV recently caught up with Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott, who offerd his thoughts on the current state of the music industry and revealed the band's next steps for 2019. Check out the interview below.

Arch Enemy were set to launch the Will To Power North American fall tour alongside Goatwhore and Uncured on September 28th. The band issued the following message:

"We very much regret to inform you that we will be postponing our return to North America until 2019. We were looking forward to seeing everyone again this fall and to share our stage with Goatwhore and Uncured, but we have been forced to cancel this run due to reasons beyond our control. It’s very unfortunate timing, but we cannot wait to come back and rock US soil again next year and see all your faces! Thank you for understanding and as always for your support of Arch Enemy! Ticket and VIP refunds are available at point of purchase."