ARCH ENEMY Hockey Jerseys Available Exclusively At Canadian Shows

"Hey Canada! We got something special for you," says Arch Enemy. "Get your (hockey) jersey shirts on our upcoming North American Tour. And btw - VIP packages are available and they also include first pick on merchandise... just saying."

Arch Enemy's Canadian Tour Dates:

November

5 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

7 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

21 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

Get tickets and VIP packages at this location.

Having just completed a successful run of dates across Eastern Europe on the Will To Power International Tour, extreme metal giants Arch Enemy are back with another ripping single from their recently released album, Will To Power, with the music video single for "The Race".

Founding member Michael Amott commented: "This was actually the last song written for the Will To Power album. Listening through all the material we had up to that point we agreed that the album needed one more song that would be a relentless and fast paced counterpoint to some of the more epic compositions we already had. We sent Alissa the music and she came up with a thought provoking set of lyrics with an intense vocal arrangement that complemented the music perfectly. We've been having a blast playing this song on the current tour and we had our video director Patric Ullaeus come out to capture the mayhem at our recent show in Helsinki, Finland... Enjoy 'The Race'!"

Will To Power is out now via Century Media Records worldwide. Marking the first recording to feature legendary guitarist Jeff Loomis (Nevermore), Will To Power was co-produced by Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson while being sent to Jens Bogren (Opeth, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir) for mixing and mastering.

Arch Enemy will bring their live show to audiences across North America later this month as they join Trivium for a co-headlining tour from October 27th to December 6th featuring support from While She Sleeps and Fit For An Autopsy. The band will continue to spread their power in early 2018 as they have announced a Winter tour with Wintersun, Tribulation and Jinjer across Western Europe.

Check out the band’s itinerary and get tickets for all shows by clicking here.