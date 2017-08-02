ARCH ENEMY Joins Forces With TRIVIUM For North American Fall Tour; Trailer Video Streaming

Arch Enemy and Trivium have announced plans for a co-headlining tour across North America later this fall. Featuring support from While She Sleeps and Fit For An Autopsy, the tour will kick off on October 27th in Orlando, FL and make its way across the US and Canada before finishing on December 6th in Houston, TX.

Founding Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott exclaimed, "Very much looking forward to returning to North America with this tour! We are aware that it has been long overdue and we appreciate everyone's patience while we've been creating our new Will To Power album. This run will be like a family reunion with our old friends in Trivium; together we'll be crushing city after city with the power of heavy metal! Good times ahead, don’t miss the fun!"

Trivium further stated, "We've been joining forces with Arch Enemy for over a decade now. From Ozzfest 2005, through arenas across the UK, Europe, and Australia on The Black Crusade. This next chapter is going to be one for the ages: Trivium, Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps, and Fit for an Autopsy!! DO NOT MISS THIS!!”

General admission tickets will go on-sale to the public on Friday, August 4th at 10 AM, local time. Watch a trailer video for the tour below.

Tour dates:

October

27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

November

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero Theater

3 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

7 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

8 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

12 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

21 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

December

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

5 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

6 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live