ARCH ENEMY Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming As The Stages Burn! Live DVD / Blu-Ray

Arch Enemy have released a first trailer for their upcoming live DVD/Blu-Ray, As The Stages Burn!, to be released on March 31st via Century Media. Watch below.

Featuring footage of their headline performance at Wacken Open Air 2016, marking the pinnacle of a highly successful album campaign in support of War Eternal, As The Stages Burn! highlights an impressive live production fans have never seen before.

As The Stages Burn! will be available as Ltd. Deluxe CD+DVD+Blu-ray Box Set, Special Edition CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+DVD and as digital album.

The full Wacken 2016 show was recorded with 13 cameras, produced and directed by Patric Ullaeus. The audio was mixed by Andy Sneap.

The DVD/Blu-ray also contains Behind The Scenes footage from Wacken, as well as excerpts from the Tokyo Sacrifice live DVD, all War Eternal music videos and a new, previously unreleased video clip for “Time Is Black” as bonus material! The Deluxe Box Set will come with an Artbook incl. CD, DVD and Blu-ray, pop-up art, lanyard and As The Stages Burn! laminate.

Go get your ticket for the exclusive release shows with special support from Lacuna Coil and The Haunted now.

March

30 - Zeche, Bochum, Germany *

31 - Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany *

April

1 - Rock in Hell, Colmar, France *

2 - Heavy Scotland, Edinburgh, UK

4 - Neue Stadthalle, Langen (Hessen), Germany **

5 - Backstage Werk, München, Germany **

6 -Saarbrücken - Garage, Germany **

7 - Durbuy Rock Festival, Durbuy, Belgium **

8 - Betiz Fest, Cambrai, France *

9 -Ludwigsburg - Rockfabrik, Germany **

* with The-Haunted

** with The Haunted and Lacuna Coil

Arch Enemy festivals 2017:

February

2 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Miami, FL

July

6 - Rock Harz Festival - Ballenstedt, Germany

14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

August

5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic

10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Tickets available via the official Arch Enemy website here.